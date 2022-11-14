Lara Trump on Sunday warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis not to run against her father-in-law, former President Donald Trump, in the 2024 Republican presidential primary.

‘I think he’s a smart enough guy to know that it would be great to have all of the support of all of this party, of the “America First,” MAGA movement, whatever you want to call it, fully behind him in 2028, then possibly fracturing it in 2024,’ Trump said on Sky News Australia. ‘I can tell you those primaries get very messy and very raw.’

Lara Trump was asked about a potential DeSantis-Trump match-up as the former president looks poised to announce a 2024 bid Tuesday from his Mar-a-Lago resort, while other Republicans and their media allies are pointing to DeSantis as the future leader of the GOP.

