NEW YORK POST:

Former “60 Minutes” correspondent Lara Logan has been dropped by her talent agency over a recent TV interview in which she compared Dr. Anthony Fauci to Nazi doctor Josef Mengele.

The South African-born journalist made the chilling comparison during a Nov. 29 appearance on Fox News Primetime, where she discussed the top US infectious diseases expert and White House chief medical adviser.

“This is what people say to me, is that he doesn’t represent science to them — he represents Josef Mengele, the Nazi doctor who did experiments on Jews during the Second World War and in the concentration camps,” Logan, 50, said on the show.

“And I am talking about people all across the world are saying this, because the response from COVID, what it has done to countries everywhere, what it has done to civil liberties, the suicide rates, the poverty — it has obliterated economies,” she added.

