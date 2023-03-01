The largest police union for the Los Angeles Police Department is calling for cops to stop responding to more than 24 types calls and for those inquiries to be sent to other city agencies.

The Los Angeles Police Protective League ahead of upcoming contract talks with the city is planning to ask that nonprofits or other public departments handle more than two dozen types of crimes.

Reassigned crimes would include issues like illegal sidewalk vending, public urination, non-violent mental health episodes, and dangerous dog complaints.

In addition to allowing the already understaffed force to focus on more violent crimes, the union says more cases would get solved and morale would be boosted.

‘Police officers are sent to too many calls that are better suited for unarmed service providers,’ said Craig Lally, the union’s president, in a statement obtained by the Los Angeles Times.

READ MORE