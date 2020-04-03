KATU

On Wednesday, Portland city leaders sent a letter to the governor asking for statewide rent forgiveness for people who lost incomes because of the pandemic. “We’ve never talked about a rent moratorium before or forgiving mortgages. I know it might sound outlandish to some, but I just ask them to consider the alternatives or offer alternatives. You can’t squeeze blood from a stone,” Portland City Commissioner Chloe Eudaly told KATU. Since then, reaction has been swift, claiming if put in place, it would cause long-term damage to basic economic structures.

