BREITBART:

The once prestigious Lancet medical journal has launched a series of articles on “gender equality, norms, and health” that denounces a conservative “backlash” against the global LGBTQ agenda.

“The progressive agenda that demands gender equality for girls and women and gender norms that promote health and wellbeing for all, including gender minorities, is highly visible,” a team of Lancet writers note, describing that agenda as including “advocating against toxic masculinities” and “promoting lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) justice.”

That’s the good news, the Lancet proposes — but not everyone is enlightened enough to see it that way.

“Simultaneously, a backlash is growing against this progressive agenda,” the UK-based journal warns. “Conservative voices continue to use arguments, often couched in cultural, economic, or religious terms, to justify discrimination against women and gender minorities, while upholding the traditional foundations of male privilege.”

The authors appear especially miffed at conservatives for daring to try to take back “language”, which has been the exclusive domain of the left.