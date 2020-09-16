New York Post:

“…She was denied her family lawyer…” – Patterson’s GoFundMe page.

She went from the sorority house to the big house.

One of the accused rioters locked up on $1 million bail following violent protests in Lancaster, Penn., is a Kappa Delta sorority sister and “ally” of a black rights organization at the pricey private college she attends.

Kathryn Patterson was among 13 people arrested early Monday morning on a slew of felony and misdemeanor charges including arson, riot, vandalism and criminal conspiracy.

Nine of them, including Patterson, 20, are still being held on $1 million bail, according to court records.

Patterson joins a growing cast of privileged 20-somethings –including wealthy Upper East Sider Clara Kraebber, who have been busted when protests turned violent.

“She was then charged with guns by police along with another person from her activist group,” the GoFundMe said. “She is being held under false charges that all witnesses protest against, She was denied her family lawyer and charged with a $1,000,000 bail that is a direct violation to her 8th amendment rights.”

