Lampedusa, Italy, shows America the future of lawless immigration

The tiny Italian island of Lampedusa should be a holiday paradise. The most southerly territory of Italy lies exactly between that country and North Africa.With a population of around 6,000, beautiful beaches, bars and restaurants, it should be the perfect island getaway.But in recent years, it has become a nightmare. And a petri dish for the problems that we are all going to go through in the 21st century. Especially America.The island’s history was always tricky. In the 1500s, North African pirates raided the island, stole the whole population and took them off into slavery.But today it has become one of the easiest landing points for people from Africa to make it into Europe.

When I was last there, seven years ago, I saw the boats coming in and spoke to the arrivals as they landed. The locals were tolerant of the new arrivals pouring in. The pope, among others, told them to accept the newcomers.

But the authorities knew you couldn’t just keep these arrivals on the island. It was too easy to swamp the place. So the island’s holding camps tended to be emptied fast, with migrants taken north to Sicily, then to the Italian mainland and from there allowed to roam through Europe and settle where they wished.

In 2015-16, more than a million people came into Europe through this and similar routes.

