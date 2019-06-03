BREITBART:

Middle-class Americans whose livelihoods have been thrown off course after being laid off by General Motors (GM) in Lordstown, Ohio, are fed up with the country’s political and business ruling class in Washington, DC.

For months, the community of Lordstown has had to grapple with GM closing the region’s assembly plant, which has resulted in the immediate layoff of about 1,600 American workers, and since 2017, GM has laid off about 4,500 American workers in Ohio.

The GM plant closure is also expected to leave more than 8,000 American workers jobless in and around Lordstown as well as cut out about $8 billion in economic activity in the area. Already, more than 900 workers in supporting industries have been put out of work.

At the same time, GM has announced that it will manufacture a slew of new vehicles in South Korea, while GM CEO Mary Barra still plans on idling three other American manufacturing plants — two in Michigan and one in Maryland.

Laid off Americans in Lordstown, in interviews with the New York Times, expressed frustration and disdain for the country’s political and business elite, the ruling class that they say has ignored them for decades as free trade deals have gutted the middle class and allowed multinational corporations to send high-paying manufacturing jobs to China and Mexico in order to boost profits and cut costs.

Rick Marsh, who was laid off this year after working at GM’s Lordstown plant for 25 years and whose father had also worked at the plant, told the Times he voted for President Donald Trump after years of voting for Democrats, hoping the economic nationalist president would protect U.S. jobs and industries.