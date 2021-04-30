Jerusalem Post:

President Reuven Rivlin lit 45 candles on Friday afternoon to commemorate the 45 victims reported at the time from Mount Meron.

At least 45 people were killed on Thursday night after a stampede broke out as massive crowds gathered for the Mount Meron religious bonfire-lighting ceremony to mark the holiday of Lag Ba’omer.

Below is a list of the victims, published by haredi (ultra-Orthodox) news sites Bhadrei Haredim, Kikar Hashabat and The Yeshiva World. The list will continue to be updated, as not all of the victims have been identified.

To date, 32 victims of the disaster have been identified, the Forensic Institute said at around 7:15 p.m. on Friday. Of them, 22 were released for burial. By order of the Chief Rabbi of Israel, no more bodies would be released until after Shabbat.

At least four of the deceased are US citizens, the Foreign Ministry said. US President Joe Biden said that the US embassy and State Department will provide all necessary support to their families. Israel’s Population Authority has opened a direct line of contact for first-degree family members of those injured during the Mount Meron disaster, which would ease the bureaucratic process of visiting Israel if the family members live abroad, Ynet news reported on Friday.

The authority stated that as part of the initiative, the requests must be sent through the Border Control Administration at the e-mail address: harigim-natbag@piba.gov.il

Here are six Americans who died:



Rabbi Eliezer Tzvi Joseph, 26, was a Satmar hassid from the US. He was the father of four children.

Menachem Knoblowitz, was also a US citizen from New York, who was engaged only two weeks ago to the daughter of Rabbi Shlomo Chaim Rosemarin from New York.

Nachman Doniel Morris, 19, from Teaneck, New Jersey.

Eliezer Yitzchok Koltai, 13. Formerly from Passaic, New Jersey he lived in Jerusalem.

Yossi Cohen, 21, from Cleveland, Ohio, he was a student of Mir Yeshiva in Jerusalem.

Yosef Amram Tauber was a resident of Monsey, New York, who came to the Brisk Yeshiva in Jerusalem to study.

