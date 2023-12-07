‘Lady in red’ seen around the world in iconic image from Nova festival terror attack reveals astonishing story of her survival

She became known as the lady in red and was one of the most hauntingly iconic images from the October 7 massacre.A young woman, running for her life, fear etched on her face as twisted Hamas gunmen targeted the Nova rave festival in the early hours slaughtering at least 340 and taking 40 people hostage.The last time she was seen, she wore a red shawl over her shoulders, and was surrounded by dozens of other terrified festival goers frantically running across a desert for safety, before climbing into the back of a car.For weeks the world has wondered if she made it, whether she was alive or dead.Now MailOnline has found her and, for the first time, Vlada Patapov – a 25-year-old Ukrainian-born mother of one – tells her story.

