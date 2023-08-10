Lady Gaga’s dad rallies NYC neighbors in fight to ‘manage’ unruly migrants at hotel: ‘Basically taken over’

Lady Gaga’s dad is leading the charge against unruly migrants living near his Upper West Side home and restaurant — griping they’re flooding the ritzy neighborhood with a constant stream of hookers and other bad behavior.

“If it was like this when my girls were growing up, I wouldn’t be living in New York,” said Joe Germanotta, 66, who is compiling a list of local residents’ concerns to take to lawmakers, the NYPD, and the homeless services in protest. Germanotta has lived in The Pythian building on West 70th Street for 35 years — it’s where he raised his two daughters, including the “Born This Way” singer.

He also opened up a restaurant in the community in 2012. About six weeks ago, the city quietly and quickly transformed the Stratford Arms Hotel — a residence hall for the American Musical and Dramatic Academy (AMDA) down the block from Germanotta’s home — into a shelter for hundreds of migrants.

