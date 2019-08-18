Town Hall:

Minnesotan Lacy Johnson wants to defeat Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) in the upcoming 2020 election. He is seeking the Republican nomination to run against the controversial congresswoman who currently represents Minnesota’s 5th congressional district. Johnson advocates a balanced budget Constitutional amendment and he expresses support for the State of Israel—but the candidate is not shy about criticizing Congresswoman Omar.

His website declares that the congresswoman “supports socialist and globalist agendas which are contrary to the fundamental principles of America” and that she “is self-promoting and more concerned about national politics and being an anti-Trump celebrity than serving the people of Congressional District 5 (CD5).”

In a campaign video that has accumulated thousands of retweets, the husband and grandfather endorses the value of diligence and personal responsibility:

“I believe that I am responsible for providing for and supporting my family, not government or anyone else. I believe that goal-setting, hard work, discipline, making good choices, attitude and just plain old tenacity largely determine our accomplishments in life,” he says.