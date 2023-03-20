Labor tensions at the New York Times NYT -0.43%decrease; red down pointing triangle are intensifying, with the publisher expressing concerns about the union’s tactics in the negotiations and Times staffers taking to Slack to vent frustrations with management.

After two years and over 50 bargaining sessions, the union and management have been unable to agree on wages and healthcare benefits, among other issues.

Times publisher A.G. Sulzberger last week sent a note to members of the union’s bargaining group for the first time, expressing his concern about the lengthy negotiations. Mr. Sulzberger claimed the committee is refusing to negotiate in person in small groups, a chance “to lock eyes, shake hands and hash out a deal,” according to a copy of the email reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

He argued for bringing in a neutral third party to help reach a deal. “Given the troubling lack of progress after more than two years, I wanted to reach out to share my concerns about the process that has gotten us to this point,” Mr. Sulzberger wrote.

The union responded to Mr. Sulzberger in its member newsletter the same day, disputing that the Guild hasn’t met with management in small groups. “The only way we can get a deal that responds to our concerns—including our push for raises that keep up with inflation—is by working together in good faith,” the Guild said.

Meanwhile, Times staffers have taken to the messaging app Slack to express their frustrations, according to several staffers and messages reviewed by the Journal.

READ MORE