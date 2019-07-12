YAHOO NEWS:

Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta resigned Friday amid growing backlash over his handling of the 2008 sex-abuse case against billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

Speaking to reporters outside the White House Friday morning, Acosta said he offered to resign to spare the administration from any further distractions associated with the mounting scandal surrounding his prosecution of Epstein in 2008.

“I thought the right thing was to step aside,” Acosta said.

President Trump, standing next to Acosta, praised him as a “great labor secretary, not a good one.”

The White House said Acosta’s deputy, Pattrick Pizzella, will take over as acting secretary of labor.