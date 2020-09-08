Breitbart:



Business groups are training young Americans for jobs and careers because President Donald Trump temporarily blocked the inflow of foreign contract-workers, according to multiple press reports.

In Tennessee, the Gatlinburg-area tourist industry was denied many J-1 workers, so it “responded by developing a hospitality internship program that seeks to bring more U.S. college-age workers to the area,” according to a September 6 report in the Wall Street Journal. “We’ve tried to get creative,” said Allen Newton, the director of the Sevier County Economic Development Council.

In Kentucky, the horseracing industry is hiring and training Americans because Trump blocked the inflow of H-2B visa workers, according to an August 31 Associated Press report.

……

In Colorado, the ski industry is hiring Americans because it was denied H-2B and J-1 workers, according to The Colorado Sun.

……

Before Trump’s June 22 order, many managers hired staffing firms to import blocs of controllable and disposable foreign labor, via the H-2B and J-1 labor pipelines created by Congress.

The imported workers usually work hard and earn wages close to American rates.

More importantly, many managers — especially in landscaping or forestry — prefer the imported workers. The managers understandably do not want to deal with young untrained Americans who may be unmotivated and slow, or skip work, or quit for other opportunities or jobs, or depart for college before the season ends.

“It’s so much easier to call up this middleman who has an in with a J-1 program, to get people in bunches and who are rights-free,” David North, an expert with the Center for Immigration Studies, told the Wall Street Journal. “If you’re going to run a business like this in the U.S., you ought to figure out how to recruit U.S. workers.”

Many polls show that Trump’s curbs are very popular.

Companies are also buying technology that will allow skilled Americans to get more work done each day, without reliance on foreign workers.

“Cheap labor policies are the Luddite policies of our era, and they are delaying the adoption of modern robots and technology,” Jessica Vaughan, policy director at the Center for Immigration Studies, told Breitbart News in July. Once deployed, the labor-saving technology will help Americans get higher wages, she said.

Read more at Breitbart