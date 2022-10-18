A 24-year-old Los Angeles woman is recovering from a traumatic brain injury after a homeless man stabbed her in the head with a pair of gardening shears in an unprovoked attack, authorities said.

Kyli Watts was walking along Lankershim Boulevard in North Hollywood around 11:30 a.m. Oct. 10 when the grisly assault took place, according to news station KTLA.

The suspected stabber, 30-year-old Jonathan Cole, rammed a pair of gardening shears with 4-inch blades into the back of Watts’ head as they passed while walking down the street, police said.

Watts ran to a nearby restaurant with the weapon still embedded in her skull and begged for help before collapsing.

Staff at the restaurant were able to call 911 and Watts was rushed to a nearby hospital.

