BREITBART:

Los Angeles Times columnist Jean Guerrero said Sunday on CNN’s “Reliable Sources” that California Republican gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder had a “white supremacist world view,” which made him a “real threat to communities of color.”

Guerrero said, “People largely want to keep Newsom in office. We have about 60% reporting that they are against the recall, that they want to keep Newsom in office. A lot of that is driven by voters of color, particularly Latinos, who are now about 66% against the recall.”

She continued, “He’s essentially been running his campaign on Fox News and on right-wing media outlets. He’s refused to talk to nonpartisan media outlets and to journalists who are critical of him, has refused to answer difficult questions, often uses the few interviews he does give as an opportunity to have a performance on social media denouncing those journalists and playing the victim. But he has been able to reach the minority of voters in California who embrace his white supremacist world view.”

More at Breitbart