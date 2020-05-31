Gateway Pundit:

Rioters in LA set a synagogue on fire late Saturday night after vandalizing it earlier in the day. This incident is more evidence that Islamic connected groups are behind recent US riots.

The Jewish Journal reports that the synagogue located on Beverly Boulevard was vandalized last night.

A synagogue in the Fairfax district of Los Angeles was vandalized on May 30 with graffiti stating “free Palestine” and “f— Israel.” Lisa Daftari, founder and editor of the foreign policy news outlet The Foreign Desk, first reported on the graffiti on social media.

Synagogue Congregation Beth El on Beverly Blvd in Los Angeles vandalized… Tell me this ugly hatred is still about #blm or #georgefloyd?! pic.twitter.com/DnCiA2Zc5L — Lisa Daftari (@LisaDaftari) May 31, 2020

