NEW YORK POST:

Kiddie criminals in Los Angeles accused of serious crimes are set to get a pass under new rules from District Attorney George Gascon.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney will expand its “restorative justice” diversion programs for youths to include those facing charges like burglary, arson, robber and even sexual battery, among other crimes, according to a leaked memo from the DA’s office.

Diversion programs are a form of pre-trial intervention which allows alleged juveniles to avoid prosecution, conviction — and serious jail time — in favor of more rehabilitative approaches.

More at the NY Post