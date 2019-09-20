THE GUARDIAN:

Ed Buck, the Los Angeles political activist accused of preying on gay black men and forcibly injecting them with fatal doses of drugs, had at least 10 victims, would drug them while they were unconscious and was known locally as “Doctor Kevorkian”, according to new court records.

The wealthy Democratic donor, 65, was arrested this week and charged with running a drug den more than two years after 26-year-old Gemmel Moore fatally overdosed in Buck’s West Hollywood home. On Thursday, federal prosecutors charged him with administering methamphetamine to a victim who died and released new details about how he targeted men struggling with homelessness and addiction.

Black LGBT activists in California have been advocating for years for Buck to be brought to justice and have accused police of ignoring their concerns and allowing the politically connected activist to continue hurting people.

Buck’s lawyer did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Buck, whose arrest came after a third man overdosed in his home this month, would offer to pay his victims for sex, force them to do drugs, inject them directly, give them tranquilizers without telling them and take photos of them, the complaint said. Some victims were sexually assaulted while unconscious, the filing suggested.