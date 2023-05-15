Los Angeles officials are sounding the alarm over the “concerning” spread of a “zombie drug” that can have gruesome effects on addicts including eating away at their flesh.

Local street drug “tranq” — also known as the animal tranquilizer xylazine — can lead to horrifying results when mixed with other illegal drugs like heroin and fentanyl.

LA authorities are in a race to track it as its use rapidly rises. It can lead to skin and muscle rotting away, according to reports.

“It’s really gruesomely disfiguring people,” Drug Enforcement Administration special agent Bill Bodner told KTLA.

“It’s much more likely to stop someone from breathing and the things that come along with xylazine, it’s a vasoconstrictor. So when you’re injecting it, it’s actually reducing the blood circulation.”

The LA County Sheriff’s Office started a program that would track how common the dangerous substance — which is not meant for humans — is.

It only became a priority for authorities recently because it isn’t an illegal drug, the local outlet reported.

