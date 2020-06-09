Fox Business:

LA City Council president used members from the LAPD to guard her home over the course of 2 months

A Los Angeles City Council leader is under fire for using members of the police department as her personal security detail while calling for the LAPD to be defunded, officials confirmed to FOX Business.

Spectrum News 1 SoCal was first to report that LA City Council President Nury Martinez has used members from the LAPD, often two at a time, to guard her home over the course of two months.

Martinez only stopped using the LAPD as her private security detail when reporters began asking questions about it, according to the outlet.

