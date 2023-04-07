The LA Metro is playing classical music to deter homeless people from the station.

The classical music is part of a pilot program between Metro and law enforcement.

The music was heard at the Westlake/MacArthur Park Metro station near downtown LA. Metro’s goal is to reduce crime and prevent people from sleeping and loitering at the station.

However, some people say adding music and lights do nothing to address the real problem. Metro says the music is just one part of an overall plan to improve safety. They have already added additional security cameras, new lighting, and fencing to restrict entry.

The agency has been faced with an increase in crime and a decrease in ridership. They say the pilot program began at the start of the year and is “intended to prevent issues before they occur.”

Metro released the following statement, “Early results show that incidents of graffiti, vandalism, loitering and trash/clean-up incidents have decreased by more than 50%.”

