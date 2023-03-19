A local Los Angeles meteorologist suddenly collapsed while on live TV in a terrifying moment on Saturday morning.

CBS Los Angeles weather woman Alissa Carlson Schwartz’s co-anchors had just cut to her to deliver her 7 a.m. weather report when she appeared to turn white and leaned forward uneasily on her desk.

Schwartz tried to steady herself but suddenly her eyes rolled to the back of her head.

She slowly slumped forward until her head nearly hit the table.

Her co-anchors, Nichelle Medina and Rachel Kim, initially don’t seem to notice.

After a couple of seconds, Kim let out an “oh!” and Medina tells viewers “we’re going to take a quick break right now.”

“Yeah,” Kim agreed, as the network cut to commercial.

According to TMZ, the morning show did not return to a live segment.

Schwartz later posted on Facebook around 2:30 p.m. that she’s “going to be ok!” and thanked friends and viewers for the well-wishes.

