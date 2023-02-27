Fox News

Bass also stated she is seeking to tackle the ongoing staff shortages in the department

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass called to remove “obstacles” for new police recruits and pledged to root out officers with ties to “right-wing domestic extremist organizations.” Bass is looking to remove “obstacles” for police recruits who fail to initially qualify for training as a means of further diversifying the LAPD, according to a summary of her public safety goals obtained by Fox News Digital – but police union leaders are questioning the move. Bass’ summary of goals for police reform includes a list of provisions as well as dates by which the department must report back regarding progress. One provision says a deputy mayor will work in conjunction with a “third party” to “evaluate the personnel process and identify obstacles to entry for recruits who fail to qualify for training.” “We think that particular provision or that goal or that idea is dangerous,” Tom Saggau, Los Angeles Police Protective League (LAPPL) spokesperson, told Fox News Digital. “If you have police officers that can’t make minimum qualifications or attained minimum standards, for instance, there are recruits that have been in the academy that just can’t score the minimum requirements for a physical fitness test,” he added. “One hundred is the maximum score, 50 is acceptable. There are folks that are scoring under 10. That’s just dangerous.”

