LA homeowner fatally shoots suspect during attempted burglary as horrified child, grandma watch

A Los Angeles homeowner shot and killed a suspected burglar over the weekend after a group of men wearing dark hoodies and masks broke into his home — where a child and grandmother were left rattled by the brazen attempted burglary.

Police responded to the Granada Hills home around 5 a.m. Saturday morning after receiving radio calls of shots fired inside the residence.

The homeowner told police he was inside his home when three or four unknown men wearing “dark clothing, hoodies and masks” broke in, the Los Angeles Police Department wrote on X.

“A suspect pointed a weapon at the victim and while the suspects were inside the residence, the victim produced a firearm and a shooting occurred,” the department wrote.

The homeowner then chased the suspects, who are believed to be in their 20s, out of the house, the department wrote in a separate statement.

