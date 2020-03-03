Breitbart:

Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey’s husband brought a gun and deadly threats to the front door of their home on Monday morning as Black Lives Matter activists beat drums and chanted about DA Lacey.

Video from the scene credited to Black Lives Matter LA clearly shows David Lacey at the doorway of their Granada Hills home, pointing a weapon and shouting, “I will shoot you. Get off of my porch.”

“I don’t care who you are, get off of my porch, right now,” Lacey continued, once again raising the handgun toward an off-screen individual identified by the Real Justice PAC as California State Professor of Pan-African Studies Dr. Melina Abdullah. “We’re calling the police,” Lacey said. “Okay, good,” she can be heard answering before he closes the door.

More at Breitbart

See also KTLA-5 Los Angeles