Los Angeles County closed a series of beaches in early June due to soaring levels of filth. A post shared by Los Angeles Public Health’s Twitter account revealed Monday many of the county’s most popular beaches are currently closed due to “recent sewage discharge.” Malibu Lagoon State Beach and areas a quarter mile to the north and south were officially closed, while a slew of other popular tourist and local hangout spots received ocean water use warnings. Sweetwater Canyon at Carbon Canyon Beach, Santa Monica Pier and Mother’s Beach (also known as Marina Beach) in Marina Del Rey, three of the most popular spots in the county, also received warnings due to excessive levels of bacteria. Each of the locations exceeded health standards during recent testing. Things only get more stupid and dangerous when you learn so-called public health officials literally cleared Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State Beach clean to use.

