Homeless encampments in the Hollywood stomping grounds of Beverly Hills have taken a turn for the worse, as a local business owner says there are now naked people deterring customers.

A naked woman was seen just lying out on a leftover couch amid the rubble in one of the encampments in recent days, scaring a business owner who would only refer to herself as Debra.

She says the encampment has hurt her haircare business and made her afraid to work past 6 p.m. along San Vicente Boulevard, just south of the Beverly Center.

‘I have a nice clientele, but now my clientele is getting to the point where they just don’t feel comfortable,’ Debra, who has been in the area for two decades, said.

She’s begging city officials to take action to stop her from losing any further business.

