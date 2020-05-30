Deadline:

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced a curfew for downtown L.A. starting tonight, after days of unrest across the city over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The curfew begins at 8 p.m. and goes until 5:30 a.m. Sunday, in an area bounded by the “four freeways.”

CURFEW in Downtown LA tonight. No one is allowed in public or on the streets.



The curfew will apply to DTLA, between the 110 fwy on the west, Alameda on the east, and 10 fwy on the south, and 101 fwy on the north between 8 p.m. and 5:30 a.m.



Violators subject to arrest. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) May 30, 2020

Garcetti said Police Chief Michel Moore asked him to enact the curfew “so that we can clean up the debris, so we can make sure that shops are secured, so we can make sure that downtown residents can safely go around downtown.”

The announcement came during a hastily organized news conference at 3:40 p.m. PT, shortly after protesters clashed with officers outside the popular Farmer’s Market near the Grove, miles away from downtown.

