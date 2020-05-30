Deadline:
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced a curfew for downtown L.A. starting tonight, after days of unrest across the city over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
The curfew begins at 8 p.m. and goes until 5:30 a.m. Sunday, in an area bounded by the “four freeways.”
Garcetti said Police Chief Michel Moore asked him to enact the curfew “so that we can clean up the debris, so we can make sure that shops are secured, so we can make sure that downtown residents can safely go around downtown.”
The announcement came during a hastily organized news conference at 3:40 p.m. PT, shortly after protesters clashed with officers outside the popular Farmer’s Market near the Grove, miles away from downtown.
