LA TIMES:

For the first time in nearly 20 years, a Los Angeles County law enforcement officer has been charged with killing an unarmed civilian while on duty.

Luke Liu is accused of shooting Francisco Garcia at a Norwalk gas station on Feb. 24, 2016, according to a complaint filed by the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

Liu, appearing in a downtown courtroom on Tuesday, pleaded not guilty to a charge of voluntary manslaughter and to a special allegation of intentionally discharging a firearm, which caused death to the victim.

Although about 1,500 officer shootings have occurred since 2000, none had faced prosecution since LAPD Officer Ronald Orosco was accused of shooting an unarmed motorist in the back in September 2000 during a dispute over a traffic citation. Orosco pleaded no contest to a felony charge of shooting into an occupied vehicle. The motorist survived. Orosco was sentenced to five years in prison.

After Liu, 40, entered his plea, the judge explained that he would be treated like any other defendant — he would remain in the custody of the sheriff’s department until his bond payment cleared. When the hearing ended, a sergeant escorted Liu briskly from the courtroom.

According to prosecutors, Liu was on patrol when he approached Garcia, who was in a vehicle that he believed may have been stolen.