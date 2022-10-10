Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez and Councilmember Kevin de Léon — the former president pro tem of the California State Senate — apologized Sunday for a conversation including racial slurs against the black child of a white colleague.

NBC Los Angeles reported:

Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez and Councilman Kevin de León apologized Sunday for an attack on colleague Mike Bonin during a recorded conversation in October 2021 that included racist slurs by Martinez directed at Bonin’s young son. … Martinez also called the child “ese changuito,” Spanish for “that little monkey.” … “Su negrito, like on the side,” Martinez added, using a Spanish term for a Black person that’s considered demeaning by many.

De Léon, who ran for mayor but lost in the primary, did not object to the racial slurs, and mocked Bonin over his son.

READ MORE