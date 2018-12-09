Fox News

Hours after Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray won the Heisman Trophy, several homophobic tweets from his past resurfaced. As a teenager, Murray used an anti-gay slur in a tweet to friends, USA Today reported. Oklahoma University did not respond to the newspaper’s request for comment. The tweets were deleted from Murray’s accountearly Sunday. The re-discovered tweets put Murray, 21, in the company of other athletes finding themselves in a negative light just as they achieve success.

READMORE AT FOX NEWS