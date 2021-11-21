NEW YORK POST:

There is apparently never a good time for America’s nasty polarization to take a holiday, so reaction to the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse broke along predictable lines. The left, in and out of the media, went bonkers and President Biden, although he called for peaceful protests, foolishly fed the rage machine by saying he was “angry and concerned.”

At least he didn’t repeat a 2020 smear when, without any evidence, he compared Rittenhouse to “white supremacists and militia groups.” Nor did he explicitly torch the jury, as did some of his Democratic pals, like dopey Mayor de Blasio and California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Even the disgraced Andrew Cuomo came out of his hidey hole to blast the verdict as a “stain.” Which is ironic considering that Cuomo will be remembered as the human stain on Albany.

Conservative supporters of Rittenhouse, many of whom helped to fund his defense even as Big Tech and GoFundMe blocked them, erupted in cheers when the jury found the teen not guilty of all charges. They saw the verdict as a ringing victory for gun rights and self-defense.

There was also scorn for the prosecutors, who, dealt a bad case, overreached, cut ethical corners and made fools of themselves.

