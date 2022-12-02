Kyiv’s mayor is warning residents that there’s real potential of a total blackout across the capital city of about three million people. This as Ukraine braces for more expected Russian airstrikes on its national energy infrastructure.

“The temperature in the apartments may not differ much from the outside temperature,” Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko announced at a local security forum at a moment when temperatures have dipped below freezing, or -4 degrees Celsius (25 degrees Fahrenheit). “I appeal to the people…to have a supply of technical water, drinking water, durable food products, warm clothing,” he emphasized.

