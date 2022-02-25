NEW YORK POST:

Russian forces closed in on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv Friday, where officials warned to expect the “hardest day” with an influx of tanks — as they urged locals to make Molotov cocktails to “neutralize the occupier.”

The attack started before dawn, with explosions reported across the capital as missiles rained down on the city.

“Horrific Russian rocket strikes on Kyiv,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba posted on Twitter.

“Last time our capital experienced anything like this was in 1941 when it was attacked by Nazi Germany. Ukraine defeated that evil and will defeat this one.”

Those who remained of the city’s three million residents — many of whom spent the night cowering in subway stations in scenes reminiscent of World War II — woke to the sound of non-stop sound of air raid sirens.

Later, local media reported military vehicles and even tanks rolling through the city, with regular bursts of gunfire.

