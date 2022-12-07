Kyiv’s mayor warned on Wednesday of an “apocalypse” scenario for the Ukrainian capital this winter if Russian air strikes on infrastructure continue but said there was no need for residents to evacuate now, though they should be ready to do so.

“Kyiv might lose power, water, and heat supply.The apocalypse might happen, like in Hollywood films, when it’s not possible to live in homes considering the low temperature,” Mayor Vitali Klitschko told Reuters in an interview.

“But we are fighting and doing everything we can to make sure that this does not happen,” the former boxer went on to say, raising his booming voice to drive the point home.

