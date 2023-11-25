Kyiv hammered in ‘biggest drone attack’ of the war so far with five injured including 11-year-old girl

Dramatic photos have emerged showing Kyiv under fire in the biggest drone attack of the conflict so far, as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said to expect another winter bombardment.

There was a total of nearly 75 drones which were launched from two directions which were the Primorsko-Akhtarsk and the Kursk regions in Russia, according to Ukraine’s Air Force in a Telegram post.

It was described as a ‘record number’ of drones. However, Ukraine claims to have intercepted around 71 of the drones in the attack.

At least five people were injured in the attack including an 11-year-old girl.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram that apartment blocks and a nursery were hit.

