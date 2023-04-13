NATO should play a bigger role in security in the Black Sea, and integrate Ukraine’s air and missile defenses with those of alliance allies, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba said on Thursday.

“The Black Sea is instrumental for making the whole of Europe peaceful and future-oriented,” Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba, speaking via video link, told a Black Sea security conference in the Romanian capital Bucharest.

“Sadly, it is also a showcase of how rapidly things can deteriorate if one neglects threats. It’s time to turn Black Sea into what the Baltic Sea has become, a sea of NATO.”

The remarks were brushed aside in Moscow, where Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a briefing: “The Black Sea can never be a NATO sea.“

“This is a shared sea, it must be a sea of cooperation, interaction and security for all its littoral states. And this security is indivisible.”

