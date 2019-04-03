NEWSMAX:

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner has been working on a plan to expand some forms of legal immigration into the U.S., Politico is reporting.

Word of Kushner’s efforts came even as President Donald Trump has threatened to shut down the border with Mexico in his fight against illegal immigration.

Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, has quietly been developing a plan to increase the number of low and high-skilled workers admitted to the U.S. each year. Politico attributed the information to four people involved in the discussions.

Despite his effort to curb illegal immigration, Trump has said he supports higher levels of legal immigration, Politico noted. Trump personally put Kushner in charge of developing the plan.

Since January, Kushner has met with dozens of advocacy groups. Kushner has also put together a four-personal White House working group to generate a proposal to Congress by this summer, Politico said.