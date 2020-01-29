NEWSMAX

The Palestinians said they did not like President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace proposal before they saw what was in it, but as it turns out, it was “much better than they expected,” the president’s son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner, who worked extensively on the plan, said Wednesday. “It’s gotten a lot of regional support,” Kushner told Fox News’ “Fox and Friends.” “These people have been professional at not finishing or making deals and what they don’t like is we are not going to do it the same way it’s been done before. But the way it’s been done before has failed.”

READ MORE AT NEWSMAX