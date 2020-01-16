JERUSALEM POST

Ali Ertan Toprak, the chairman of the Kurdish community in Germany, on Tuesday lodged a formal criminal complaint against the Iranian regime-controlled Islamic Center of Hamburg, the owner of the Imam Ali Mosque, for its support of terrorism. According to the complaint, “The Imam Ali Mosque serves as a meeting place and event location for the meetings of this association as well as of individuals in particular, who work as supporters of terrorists, terrorist organizations and various other sponsors of terrorist activities.”

