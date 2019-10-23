NEW YORK POST:

Disturbing video has emerged of severely burned Kurdish fighters who accused Turkish forces of launching an airstrike at them with munitions containing white phosphorus during a cease-fire.

The graphic footage from Friday shows several members of the Kurdish People’s Protection Unit — also known as YPG — in a hospital in Tal Amir, Syria, about 20 miles from Ras al-Ayn.

“My unit got air striked [sic] yesterday, half of our unit got white phosphorus burns,” the videographer told Newsflare, an online video news community.

“Of the injuries, doctors came and took skin samples to send to Iraq for testing, but on-site doctors confirmed white phosphorus burns,” he added.

Ankara views the YPG — the main Kurdish component of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) — as terrorists because of their ties to militants waging an insurgency inside Turkey.

The injured men said they had been abiding by the terms of the cease-fire when the “unprovoked” airstrike was launched.