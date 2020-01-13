NY POST

A Russian Vogue model is fighting for her life after she plummeted naked out of a third-floor window from her boyfriend’s Moscow pad, according to a report. Ksenia Puntus, 21, suffered head and chest injuries so severe that she hasn’t been able to help police investigating the fall Saturday from her boyfriend Andrei Bakov’s apartment, The Sun reported. The stunner — who has appeared in Russian Vogue and Tatler magazines — was discovered blood-soaked and “groaning” around 4 a.m. outside the building by a street cleaner, the outlet reported.

