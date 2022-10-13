Russia bluntly warned Thursday that further meddling by Western powers in Ukraine would spark World War III — this time a nuclear one that “will be catastrophic for all mankind.”

A top Kremlin official specifically threatened worldwide carnage if NATO approves Ukraine’s bid to join its alliance.

“Kyiv is well aware that such a step would mean a guaranteed escalation to a World War III,” the deputy secretary of Russia’s Security Council, Alexander Venediktov, told the state TASS news agency.

The warning came a day after a senior NATO official said a Russian nuclear strike would almost certainly trigger a “physical response” from Ukraine’s allies — and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the US was “committed to defending every inch of NATO’s territory.”

However, Venediktov took that to mean that Western powers and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky were planning preemptive strikes.

