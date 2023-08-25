Kremlin Says ‘Nyet’– Calls Accusations It Killed Wagner Chief Prigozhin an ‘Absolute Lie’

The Kremlin on Thursday dismissed Western suggestions Wagner Group warlord Yevgeny Prigozhin had been murdered on its orders in a plane crash as an “absolute lie” while adding confirmation of his death is dependent on test results.Russia’s aviation authority has said Prigozhin was aboard the downed private jet as President Vladimir Putin made his first comments, telling journalists at the Kremlin Prigozhin was “a man of complicated destiny,” as Breitbart News reported.Western politicians and commentators have suggested Putin ordered Prigozhin killed to punish him for launching a failed June 23-34 mutiny against the army’s top brass which also represented the biggest challenge to Putin’s own rule since he came to power in 1999.

Reuters reports Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the accusation and many others like it were false even as other Russian news outlets confirmed his death if not the circumstances around it.“There is now a great deal of speculation surrounding this plane crash and the tragic deaths of the plane’s passengers, including Yevgeny Prigozhin. Of course, in the West, all this speculation is presented from a well-known angle,” Peskov told reporters.“All of this is an absolute lie, and here, when covering this issue, it is necessary to base yourself on facts. There are not many facts yet. They need to be established in the course of investigative actions.”Russian investigators have opened a probe into what happened, but have not yet said what they suspect caused the plane to fall 20,000 feet before exploding on impact soon after taking off from Moscow bound for St. Petersburg.

