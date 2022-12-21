Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker’s Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.

The Kremlin said that nothing good would come from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s trip to Washington on Wednesday and that Russia saw no chance of peace talks with Kyiv.

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that continued Western arms supplies to Ukraine would lead to a “deepening” of the conflict – something which could backfire on Kyiv, he warned.

“The supply of weapons continues and the range of supplied weapons is expanding. All of this, of course, leads to an aggravation of the conflict. This does not bode well for Ukraine,” Peskov said.

