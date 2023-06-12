Utah mom Kouri Richins, who allegedly killed her husband and wrote a children’s book about grief, reportedly conducted extensive online research after his death – including about “luxury prisons for the rich” and how long it takes life insurance companies to pay.

The 33-year-old mother of three — who was charged with murder after she allegedly slipped five times the lethal dose of fentanyl into a Moscow Mule she mixed for her husband, Eric Richins, in March 2022 — had a Google history that included disturbing searches, according to KTVX.

She scoured the internet for information about Utah’s penitentiaries, as well as “luxury prisons for the rich in America,” according to the news outlet.

Richins researched whether investigators can see deleted messages, how long life insurance companies take to pay claimants, whether police can force you to take a lie detector test and if the cause of death can be changed on a death certificate, KTVX reported.

