Kosovo Asks for NATO Peacekeeper Force Buildup on Border with Serbia

Kosovo’s prime minister on Wednesday asked NATO-led peacekeepers to increase their presence on the northern border with Serbia, saying the area was the entry point for illegal weapons and threats to stability.

“Such an increased presence should be focused in guarding the border between Kosovo and Serbia where all Serbia’s weaponry has arrived from and the threat to Kosovo comes,” Prime Minister Albin Kurti told Maj. Gen. Ozgan Ulutas, the new commander of the Kosovo Force mission, or KFOR.

Kurti has repeatedly said Kosovo police cannot fully guard the 350-kilometer (220 mile) long border with Serbia and its many illegal crossings used by criminals.

On Sept. 24, around 30 Serb gunmen crossed into northern Kosovo, killing a police officer and setting up barricades, before launching an hours-long gun battle with Kosovo police. Three gunmen were killed.

The incident sent tensions soaring in the region.

Kosovo has a limited number of law enforcement officials in its four northern municipalities where most of the ethnic Serb minority lives, after Kosovo Serb police walked out of their jobs last year.

Fearing an escalation, NATO has reinforced KFOR, which normally has a troop strength of 4,500, with an additional 200 troops from the U.K. and more than 100 from Romania. It also sent heavier armaments to beef up the peacekeepers’ combat power.

