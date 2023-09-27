Korean War veteran, Frank Tammaro, 95, kicked out of his New York nursing home at short notice so it could be turned into housing for undocumented migrants overwhelming the city

A Korean War veteran feared he would be left ‘on the curb’ after he was ordered out of his Staten Island nursing home to make way for the migrants overwhelming New York City.

Frank Tammaro, 95, was given six weeks to get out of the Island Shores Senior Residence when it was sold to city authorities last month.

Ten people were arrested amid furious protests when the first migrants were bussed to the facility last week after the last of the elderly residents were thrown out.

‘The thing I’m annoyed about is how they did it, it was very disgraceful what they did to the people in Island Shores,’ Tammaro told a press conference.

‘One day there was a notice on the board, I think that gave us a month and a half to find out where we were going to go.

READ MORE